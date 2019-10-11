PODCAST | Changing the narrative that blacks have the monopoly for messing things up — Mteto Nyati

In this discussion, Nyati, who has previously written for publications including Business Day and Sunday Times, explains his reasons for writing for the book. He says one does not necessarily need to come to the end of their life to tell their story. He also takes time to share important moments from his life, including his upbringing, family life and career.

The discussion ends with Nyati giving his thoughts about having a balanced life, making time for his family and separating work life from personal life. He also gives his thoughts about SA’s political landscape and the type of leadership that the country will need to take it forward.