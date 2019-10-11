PODCAST | Changing the narrative that blacks have the monopoly for messing things up — Mteto Nyati
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to the Altron CEO the building blocks and takeaways from his book, and also who should read it
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the recently published book Betting on a Darkie by one of SA’s pre-eminent business leaders, Mteto Nyati.
Nyati is the CEO of JSE-listed technology group Altron, having previously been CEO of MTN SA and MD of Microsoft SA, among a host of other roles held in corporate SA during his 30-year career.
Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, joins Nyati at Altron’s head office in Johannesburg to discuss the story, building blocks and takeaways from the book, and also who should read it.
In this discussion, Nyati, who has previously written for publications including Business Day and Sunday Times, explains his reasons for writing for the book. He says one does not necessarily need to come to the end of their life to tell their story. He also takes time to share important moments from his life, including his upbringing, family life and career.
The discussion ends with Nyati giving his thoughts about having a balanced life, making time for his family and separating work life from personal life. He also gives his thoughts about SA’s political landscape and the type of leadership that the country will need to take it forward.
Listen in to hear the full discussion and thoughts about these and other questions.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.