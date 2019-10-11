ON THE SPOT
ALISTAIR ANDERSON: Masters of the warehouse - and avoiding tenants such as Steinhoff and Edgars
11 October 2019 - 05:05
Andrea Taverna-Turisan listed Equites Property Fund five years ago with a portfolio of 17 Western Cape-based industrial and office properties valued at R1.2bn.
Since then his team has grown the company’s portfolio to R13.5bn, a third of it located in the UK and two thirds in SA.
