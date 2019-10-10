Editing Allowed
WATCH: What Thuli Madonsela thinks of Duduzane Zuma’s testimony
Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
10 October 2019 - 09:37
The panel discusses Thuli Madonsela’s assertion that Duduzane Zuma lied to the Zondo commission and takes a look at the SA Institute of Race Relations Save The Opposition campaign.
