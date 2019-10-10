Opinion

WATCH: What Thuli Madonsela thinks of Duduzane Zuma’s testimony

Business Times editor Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

10 October 2019 - 09:37 Business Day TV
Duduzane Zuma at the state capture commission of inquiry at Parktown in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIME/THAPELO MOREBUDI.
The panel discusses Thuli Madonsela’s assertion that Duduzane Zuma lied to the Zondo commission and takes a look at the SA Institute of Race Relations Save The Opposition campaign.

Or listen to the full audio:

