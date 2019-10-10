Opinion SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Mango mishap could be an opportunity for Comair Listed low-cost carrier broke with SAA Technical in 2018 because of deteriorating service levels BL PREMIUM

The emergency landing due to a part failure of a Mango flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg recently should be an opportunity for Comair. Not to revel in the woes of its competitors, but Comair needs all the help it can get in a more competitive low-cost carrier market.

There’s nothing wrong with taking advantage of situations, though. Comair severed ties with SAA Technical in 2018 citing deteriorating service levels. It has since brought servicing in-house. It is already profiting from a R1.2bn settlement from SAA for anticompetitive behaviour.