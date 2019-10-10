CARTOON: NDPP chief Batohi a non-starter

US and China are scheduled to talk on Thursday and Friday, but few expect a good outcome, calling the situation ‘dire’
Thursday, October 10 2019
The seizure of property, cars and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime relates to the former KwaZulu-Natal mayor’s fraud and corruption case
Despite resistance from alliance partners, president appears to encourage his new advisory council to run with the proposal
Recurring HEPS jumped 50% in the six months to end-August, with its insurance unit the star performer
Stats SA says platinum group metals led the decline, contributing three percentage points to the headline figure
One of the rare beneficiaries of an unprecedented blackout that threatened to plunge more than 3-million Californians into darkness this week: the back-up power business.
England vs France contest also cancelled but both teams are already through to the quarterfinals
The M8 is even more appealing, and for some, perfect without a roof
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.