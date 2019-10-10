After a lonely journey, Diseko enters the nickel market at the right time
Founder and CEO of Thakadu Group taps into a market worth more than R1.6-trillion
10 October 2019 - 17:47
Five years ago, a young South African, Ruli Diseko, spotted an opportunity to turn a little-loved mineral at a platinum company into a business opportunity and a chance to tap into a market worth more than R1.6-trillion.
Diseko, the 36-year-old founder and CEO of Thakadu Group, the owner of Thakadu Battery Materials, has raised R275m to invest in a plant that will produce a pure form of nickel, called nickel sulphate that is in high demand by makers of batteries used in electric vehicles, a rapidly growing and lucrative market.
