Donors must balance urgent health threats with sustainability of health systems

The world’s most powerful countries and most important providers of overseas development assistance, meeting this week, are likely to pledge, collectively, about $14bn for the next three-year funding period of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

This fundraising cycle, called “the replenishment”, culminates in a pledging conference to be held later in 2019 in Lyon, France, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. It will be attended by leaders of the G7, representatives from the rest of the 60+ countries that have contributed to the fund, as well as headline figures from the world’s leading private sector and non-governmental funders of global health programmes (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Product (Red), and SA’s own Nando’s, among others).

While most major donors have already announced their pledges, the US and France — consistently the two biggest donors to the fund because its inception — are expected to make big-bang pledge announcements on the final day.

The Geneva-based Fund is now 18 years old and the biggest funder globally of countries’ own national programmes to fight the three diseases (more than $41bn disbursed so far). In late September, it published its annual results report, in which it says that its grants have supported programmes that have saved 32-million lives. The target of “at least $14bn” for the upcoming Replenishment is slated to save 16-million more, through grants for 2020-2022.