Diversify all you like, but sell-off in growth assets might still bite you

Greta Thunberg’s impassioned speech at the UN about climate change elicited strong emotional responses. Five hundred words from a 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl, about whom most people know little, have divided global opinion.

The core of the problem is not whether we are experiencing climate change. It’s a fact that, in the past 300 years, we have measurably experienced changes in the earth’s temperature. What is unclear is the underlying cause and solution. Yes, we have in the past few decades experienced a huge spike in carbon emissions but, what is dividing opinions, is whether this is indeed the main cause of the most recent global warming and whether reducing carbon emissions will be effective.

It reminds me of the active vs passive debate in investments. In SA, there is clear evidence that a number of active managers have been able to beat the index consistently, yet the debate to determine whether an active or passive approach is better rages on.

But the real question is what your investment objective is and how best to achieve it. Invariably, every asset-allocation decision involves an active decision but the choice of the underlying investment building block will be influenced by its cost, investment appetite and overall investment strategy chosen by your adviser.

Often, focusing narrowly on an issue does not allow for a broad enough perspective. Concerns about the fiscal position of SA Inc should also consider the global economic slowdown. The globe got drunk on quantitative easing. In the US, the yield curve is still being watched though the transmission mechanism has been muddled by the actions of central banks.