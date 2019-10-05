So, a comedian walks into a parliament...

This is the age of comedians in politics. Even in Germany, with its largely humourless political tradition, one of them is trying to bring a floundering major party back to life.

In recent years, satirists have reached remarkable political heights. The Five Star Movement, founded by comedian Beppe Grillo, has been part of the past two Italian governments. Volodymyr Zelensky used the popularity of his comedy show to become president of Ukraine and to consolidate the most political power of anyone who ever held the office. Jimmy Morales joked and blustered his way to the presidency of Guatemala in 2015.

Last year, Marjan Šarec, who used to mock Slovenian politicians for a living, became his country’s prime minister. Jón Gnarr, who turned his 2010 election campaign for mayor of Reykjavik into a punk humour show, is no longer in office, but last year, the residents of Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, elected comedian Hayk Marutyan as their mayor.

In Brazil in 2010, an actual clown, Francisco Everardo Oliveira Silva, received the most votes of any candidate to the parliament; in 2014, he won re-election. Last year, Silva declined to run again, saying he was “ashamed” of the professional politicians he’d had to work with.

Even though US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage aren’t professional comedians, their rise in the US and the UK probably can be written down to the same reasons that are behind satirists’ victories elsewhere.

As Keir Milburn from the University of Leicester wrote in a 2018 paper: “Both Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage have, at least partially, adopted caricatured personas by presenting a comically limited range of characteristics. This strategy of self-caricature is risky as it invites social punishment in the form of laughter. It can, however, also be useful to politicians on a number of counts. Firstly, you get to choose the structure of your own caricature and so ensure that the satire takes place on your own terms. Secondly, the ironic distance that comes with self-caricature aids the evasion of critique.”

Germany, though, is a country where politics is a serious business. A parody political force called Die Partei, or simply the Party, has enjoyed a small measure of success running on various absurd platforms (such as banning air travel and offering retirees virtual reality trips instead) — but only in European parliament elections, which some German voters treat as a joke. (The Party won 900,000 votes and two European parliament seats this year, its best result ever.) Generally, politicians are expected to be earnest and knowledgeable about the issues.