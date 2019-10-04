Owners, not lenders, carry the risk climate change poses to homes

To gain some insight into the scope of this problem, we examined what happened in mortgage markets after 15 “billion-dollar” disasters, including Hurricanes Katrina ($119bn) and Sandy ($73bn). We found that natural disasters significantly raise the number of delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures. This is probably a consequence of the decline in flood insurance: when fewer homes are insured, less of the damage from storm surges and the like is repaired. Fewer homes are rebuilt. And many more home owners default on their loans.

These mortgage defaults and payment delinquencies affect both lenders and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In areas where natural disasters hit, we found, bank lenders transfer substantially more mortgages to the government-supported enterprises. And this increase is largest in neighborhoods where floods are “new news” — that is, where flooding has only recently become a regular occurrence. Indeed, lenders quickly learn where not to hold loans in their portfolios.

The existing rules of the mortgage-lending game actually maximise this risk to taxpayers, as Fannie and Freddie’s guarantee becomes a substitute for flood insurance. Simple reforms could discourage lenders from leaning so hard on the government-supported enterprises to absorb climate risks. The securitisation fees (also called guarantee fees) that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac charge lenders to take on their loans should be higher for properties at relatively high risk of flooding.

And the fee structure should be designed to shift along with changes in risk and improvements in forecasting, as new climate-change scenarios materialise. At the same time, when home buyers neglect to buy the insurance that’s federally mandated in flood hazard areas, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should exercise their existing authority to transfer losses back to the lenders.

To make sure federal mortgage-market regulators have an accurate picture of flood risks, they should encourage the private-sector data-science industry to compete to provide the best possible forecasting algorithms. If mortgage lenders can steadily improve their understanding of climate risks, they can increasingly work those risks into their loan calculations, by asking for larger down payments and charging higher interest rates to borrowers buying vulnerable houses.

The risks of climate change keep growing, and home buyers may never develop the expertise required to recognise them. But mortgage lenders have a responsibility to see what’s ahead. They should ensure that their customers know what they’re getting into, and that taxpayers are not unwittingly exposed.

• Kahn is a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of economics and business and the director of the 21st Century Cities Initiative at Johns Hopkins University. Ouazad is an associate professor in the department of Aapplied economics at HEC Montreal. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

