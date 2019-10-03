FT’S LEX
THE LEX COLUMN: Prudential’s transfer appeal should be rejected
Policyholders do not expect a pension group they have chosen for its supposed stability to flog their life savings to a random company
03 October 2019 - 14:54
A lot rides on pension plans and annuities. Mistakes can wreck the lives of retirees. But UK insurers trade these contracts as bulk commodities. This rankles with many policyholders. They do not expect a pension group chosen by themselves or an employer for its supposed stability to flog their life savings to a company of which they may never have heard. It looks perilously close to misselling.
Just such a case is playing out in the UK courts. Prudential, the 171-year-old life insurer, wants to transfer a £12bn annuity book to Rothesay, set up originally by Goldman Sachs and backed by private equity firm Blackstone. The deal would free up capital as Prudential splits in two via a demerger.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.