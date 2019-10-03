Health market inquiry tried to fill gaps in SA’s regulatory framework

The past five years have been an intensive period of fact finding, data analyses, public hearings and data room exercises for the Competition Commission's health market inquiry panel, during which it worked through volumes of submissions and data. While not without problems along the way, the process in general was one of robust engagement with participation by all stakeholders.

Submissions were received from medical schemes, private hospitals, medical practitioners and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), and were published on the health market inquiry website. These submissions provided important insights into the process and the position of the various players. Anybody interested in gaining a thorough understanding of the private health market in SA would be well advised to study these submissions. Many stakeholders also attended the public hearings conducted by the panel over this period.

In his presentation of the final report, the panel chair, judge Sandile Ngcobo, emphasised that no submission was received from the national department of health following the publication of the provisional report during July 2018. This sentiment was also expressed during the final seminars arranged by the panel during April 2019.

This is an important point, as it places the panel's recommendations in context. It noted throughout the report that the current regulatory framework is fragmented and incomplete: “We have found there has been inadequate stewardship of the private sector with failures that include the department of health not using existing legislated powers to manage the private healthcare market, failing to ensure regular reviews as required by law, and failing to hold regulators sufficiently accountable. As a consequence, the private sector is neither efficient nor competitive”

This statement provides more insight into the extensive range of recommendations made by the panel. A careful reading of the recommendations shows that the inquiry was largely trying to fill the missing gaps in the current regulatory framework. The panel notes, for example, that the principles of open enrolment and prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) — which are aimed at protecting consumers — were always meant to be implemented alongside a risk adjustment mechanism, which would have protected the risk position of the medical schemes. It laments the fact that such a risk adjustment mechanism was never introduced through regulation and now recommends the creation of such a mechanism.