Two words for job creation: machinery and equipment

Research by the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development (CCRED) at the University of Johannesburg indicates that SA’s leading mining machinery manufacturers have become key sites of innovation.

Local lead firms are embracing opportunities provided by digitalisation, which brings together new and established technologies. These technologies allow for co-ordination efficiencies, condition monitoring and process optimisation (such as in design and prototyping), both within firms and along their supply chains.

Firms must simultaneously learn from global developments and provide regional solutions in, for example, predictive maintenance, which requires reliable data transfer.

A major requirement is that appropriate investments are made to develop specific — and new — skills and capabilities demanded by the machinery and equipment sector. This means greater focus on specialist engineering (process engineers) and technical (electrical and mechanical) skills, as well as design capabilities and software engineers. While lead firms are investing, overall rates of investment in the sector in SA are poor.

The big gains require a plan that addresses local and regional competitiveness, and partnering with others in the region to grow industrial capabilities across borders. Over the past two decades, however, local businesses have lost out to mining machinery imports into the region.

In the absence of effective interventions, there has been a hollowing out of capabilities in key areas in SA, and with increasing machinery and equipment imports from outside the SADC region. Imports into the local market amounted to $11.5bn in 2018. After taking into account exports, mostly to the region, SA has a net trade deficit in machinery and equipment of about $6.7bn.

Other SADC countries are now collectively a bigger market in terms of mining activity than SA itself. And, the SADC region has very strong growth prospects. SA urgently needs to build strong regional value chains to regain the lost ground in machinery and equipment exports.

For example, CCRED research shows that SA’s share in Zambian imports of mining machinery, the single largest regional market, has declined substantially in key areas. SA exports of mineral-processing equipment and conveyor systems each accounted for more than 60% of Zambia’s imports in the early 2000s, but had declined to shares of just 19% and 37%, respectively, in 2018.

SA has lost similar shares of other regional markets, such as just more than 20% of Mozambique’s mining machinery market in the past five years. SA’s loss in market share has translated into the regional market being captured largely by Chinese-manufactured equipment, although there has also been substantial import penetration from countries such as Germany and Japan.

570,000 additional jobs

Simply regaining the share SA had a decade ago in the regional market would mean increasing local machinery production by more than 50%, bringing substantial employment creation. We estimate that 65,000 direct jobs would be created, and another 325,000 in related activities due to the multiplier effects. A more ambitious target to reduce the trade deficit over five years to the lowest levels in dollar terms over the past two decades would see employment creation of as many as 570,000 additional jobs.

There are examples of strong local firms that have bucked the overall trend of market share losses and point to the potential for a turnaround. In the past five years, even with very weak local demand, there has already been employment growth in the sector. These companies already work across the region and globally to build skills and productive capabilities. They need to be at the heart of a business-oriented Southern African industrial strategy with SA as a regional hub.

The growing regional market for machinery and equipment, new markets in oil and gas, together with long-term opportunities in aftermarket services call for such a regional strategy as part of a master plan for machinery and equipment. Given the central position of machinery and related services in the 4IR, it is imperative for a strategy to promote diversification towards higher value-adding and sophisticated industries that will create substantial numbers of jobs.