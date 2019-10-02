Tony Blair’s deliverology holds a lesson for Cyril Ramaphosa’s vague objectives
Putting implementation first and getting close to the ground are key for delivering results
When I am asked what I do, my response — “improving public sector delivery” — gets an initial: “Great. Just what SA needs.” Then eyes glaze over as dull images of bureaucratic planning and project management are conjured up and the chatter quickly reverts to our current societal depression and a deep disappointment that the president gave hope without follow-through.
Our mood is summed up in a litany of unmet needs. If only the huge load of Eskom debt could be lifted, trains could run, municipalities could do what they’re meant to do, criminals could be convicted; visa red-tape untangled, dams built, youth educated properly and, of course, jobs could be created. The list is seemingly endless, and how many times do we hear that the core problem is not paucity of policy but of delivery?
Adding to our depression is that others, with far fewer resources and capability than SA, seem to be doing better than us. Rwanda is held up as a government that knows how to get things done. Most of us don’t have any idea how Rwanda managed to earn this reputation, except to infer that it has something to do with a decisive, albeit autocratic, president.
Recently, Ethiopia did one big thing for climate change in one day — citizens came out en masse to plant 250-million trees. For a country that has reduced its forests from 30% of land cover to almost nothing, the planting is a significant contribution to its future. Add to this the ambitious expansion of Ethiopian Airlines to become the biggest carrier on the African continent. SAA is a harsh reminder of our lack of performance.
Compliance boxes
Rwanda and Ethiopia are doing what many governments are leaning towards — putting implementation first, but with the understanding that this starts with leadership. Delivery is not simply a matter of better planning and project management. Even the best public sector bureaucracies are finding themselves ill-equipped for the complexities and fast pace of change that is the benchmark of the 21st century. Citizen exasperation is showing globally.
Heads of government, in the developed and developing world, are thus paying greater attention to delivery as the pathway to achieving the kind of effect that is important to citizens. The organisational and cultural changes required are significant. This means leaders need to get involved in ways they are unused to. Ticking compliance boxes is no longer sufficient.
The UK’s Tony Blair understood this well, becoming a political front-runner in grasping the delivery nettle and rupturing the “Yes, minister” culture of Whitehall. Having gone through one term of office and seeing few of his electoral promises realised, Blair installed a specialised delivery unit in 10 Downing Street. He felt he needed clear oversight and insight into what mattered most and how it was done.
Blair’s delivery approach, often popularly referred to as “deliverology”, stuck, and particularly in the past decade has increasingly gained traction worldwide. A key point he made is that heads of government need to be more like CEOs than a nonexecutive chair.
You have to pick a pretty finite number of things to work on. You have to ask yourself what you should care aboutBill Gates, principal Microsoft founder
The style of another global leader, Bill Gates, is pertinent. The documentary Inside Bill’s Brain offers insight into how he approaches solving significant social problems. He immerses himself in identifying the problem and in finding the solution. There is no abdication to experts.
Regarding polio in Nigeria, for example, there was an unknown blockage to its eradication. Vaccinators were consistently missing certain areas. Gates went on the ground to learn why. The solution was unexpected. Because of rudimentary mapping of Nigeria, district borders were fuzzy and the vaccinators on one side of a district border thought the vaccinators on the other side were responsible for certain villages and vice versa. The development of accurate maps of Nigeria solved the problem. Who would have thought?
In the Western Cape, we found similar benefit from then premier Helen Zille taking hold of a problem. For instance, we underestimated the complexity of rolling out broadband to almost 1,500 schools. The connectivity fell far short of what was needed for an effective e-learning programme. It took Zille’s intervention to resolve — through weekly unannounced visits to schools, recording in detail the problems being experienced — and required the rapid resolution and accountability that space opened to develop solutions.
Gates says: “You have to pick a pretty finite number of things to work on. You have to ask yourself what you should care about.” Ethiopia chose trees and an airline among its priorities.
SA has yet to get focused enough. With so much broken within the public sector and such high need for social and economic transformation, the default position is long lists of must-dos, and against each of these multiple objectives. A case in point is the jobs summit and the resultant 75-page framework agreement — without prioritisation, the chances of realising substantive results are slim.
Being specific about what matters most and about what can be achieved quickly is the big question. And it is one that must be answered primarily by our political leadership on the basis of their electoral mandate, with the top administrative management backing them up with the detailed work needed to deliver effectively.
President Cyril Ramaphosa opened his June state of the nation address with the statement that hard choices must be made, and he became specific in some instances. The priorities are mostly too broadly phrased.
The Treasury has tried to steer us towards a more focused approach in its recently released economic strategy, pinpointing where potential lies for short-term results.
The general “deliverology” approach, while common sense, is uncommon to large bureaucratic civil services. It requires careful curation of many factors to achieve that nexus between bold reform and quality execution — project management, targets and data analytics, consistent performance tracking, deadlines, adept management of partnerships and intergovernmental co-operation, and institutional levers — to ensure resources and know-how are mobilised.
But all this needs to pivot on a leadership with a fresh understanding of what’s required to deliver more effectively.
• Cargill, an author and former head of the Western Cape delivery support unit, is CEO of Strategy Execution Advisers.