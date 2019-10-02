Tony Blair’s deliverology holds a lesson for Cyril Ramaphosa’s vague objectives

Recently, Ethiopia did one big thing for climate change in one day — citizens came out en masse to plant 250-million trees. For a country that has reduced its forests from 30% of land cover to almost nothing, the planting is a significant contribution to its future. Add to this the ambitious expansion of Ethiopian Airlines to become the biggest carrier on the African continent. SAA is a harsh reminder of our lack of performance.

Compliance boxes

Rwanda and Ethiopia are doing what many governments are leaning towards — putting implementation first, but with the understanding that this starts with leadership. Delivery is not simply a matter of better planning and project management. Even the best public sector bureaucracies are finding themselves ill-equipped for the complexities and fast pace of change that is the benchmark of the 21st century. Citizen exasperation is showing globally.

Heads of government, in the developed and developing world, are thus paying greater attention to delivery as the pathway to achieving the kind of effect that is important to citizens. The organisational and cultural changes required are significant. This means leaders need to get involved in ways they are unused to. Ticking compliance boxes is no longer sufficient.

The UK’s Tony Blair understood this well, becoming a political front-runner in grasping the delivery nettle and rupturing the “Yes, minister” culture of Whitehall. Having gone through one term of office and seeing few of his electoral promises realised, Blair installed a specialised delivery unit in 10 Downing Street. He felt he needed clear oversight and insight into what mattered most and how it was done.

Blair’s delivery approach, often popularly referred to as “deliverology”, stuck, and particularly in the past decade has increasingly gained traction worldwide. A key point he made is that heads of government need to be more like CEOs than a nonexecutive chair.