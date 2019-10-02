FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Brexit mess could hit Nissan workers in UK
There is a risk that the Sunderland plant will stop making the Qashqai model
02 October 2019 - 14:46
Britain’s multiyear effort to extricate itself from the EU has produced a number of tear lines. Ireland’s border gets most medical attention. Yet areas such as Sunderland, home to a major Nissan car factory, will need just as many sutures. There is a real risk that this plant will stop making the Qashqai model, representing 70% of output there.
Nissan is understandably aggrieved by the possibility of the UK government reneging on promises to protect its investment and jobs in the northeast. That Nissan has serious doubts about one of its top factories worldwide says something. Brexit is a bloody mess.
