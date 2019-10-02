Managing conflict of interest is proving tricky for many of SA’s directors

It only takes one look at recent headlines to realise how important it is for directors to manage their conflicts of interests. As fiduciaries, directors must not put themselves in a situation where their personal interests conflict with their duties to the company. It is important that directors are not swayed by their own personal interests, as a failure to properly comply with prescribed disclosure requirements could have dire consequences.

Directors are required to disclose to the board any “personal financial interest” — being a direct, material or significant interest of a financial, monetary or economic nature. Further to this, directors must also disclose the personal financial interests of people related to them, such as their spouse, and people within two degrees of consanguinity or affinity, such as their parents, children and siblings. Remember, a related person includes a company where the director directly or indirectly controls, or a second company of which the director or a related person is also a director.

Another important point is that a director will be regarded as having knowledge of the personal financial interest of a related person if he reasonably ought to have investigated the matter or to have known of that interest. Directors must take reasonable steps to obtain information about the interests of people related to them.

As far as disclosure goes, a personal financial interest may be disclosed to the board at any time by delivering a standing written notice setting out the nature and extent of that interest. This notice remains in effect until it is amended or withdrawn by the director.

A personal financial interest in respect of a specific matter to be considered at a board meeting must be disclosed before the board sits, while any relevant, material information known by the director must also be disclosed. He may also disclose any observations or pertinent insights relating to the matter. Thereafter, he must recuse himself from the meeting, not participate in the consideration of the matter, and not sign documents relating to the matter (unless the board asks this of him). If he acquires a personal financial interest after the matter has already received board approval, he must promptly disclose the nature and extent of his interest, and the material circumstances relating to how he acquired that interest.

A director must revise his general disclosure if there are any noteworthy changes to it. It is also essential that he manages his conflict on an ongoing basis. If the board is considering a transaction in which a director has an interest, despite having disclosed his interest in a standing notice, he must still recuse himself from the meeting.