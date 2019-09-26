CARTOON: Trump takes strain on Ukraine

The dollar was flat and the euro simply shrugged as another German quits the European Central Bank
The agricultural sector will be the main beneficiary from the US's preliminary deal with Japan in which Japan will lower or eliminate tariffs on $7.2bn of US food and farm imports
Their goal is ‘to put an end to the continual pressure on the fiscus in the form of bailouts and guarantees and, ultimately, to help put the airline on the road to recovery’
The ANC has not yet declared its view on the Treasury's economic discussion paper aimed at reigniting economic growth
Investment holding firm cites lack of political certainty and infrastructure spending as it chalks up a R9.4m loss
No one seems to know how to create huge companies like those that led to growth in the 1960s and 70s
Land deals that favour traditional leaders and large companies are robbing communities of their rights
Union is placed under forced administration, ostensibly over a new development at Newlands
Facing wealthy rivals and rising debt, the streaming service is beginning to look vulnerable
