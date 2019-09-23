Now is the time to get back into the muddy waters of SA equities

Are you one of the many SA investors who has reduced their long-term investment portfolio’s exposure to local equities in the past three years due to their poor performance? Perhaps you have switched from equities to cash or put all your new money into “low-risk” cash investments?

If so, you may be pleased with your decision in the short term, since cash investments have returned 7.4% per annum for the three years to August 31 (as measured by the STeFI Index), while the FTSE/JSE All Share Index (Alsi) has returned only 4.7% per annum over the same period.

Yet, if you are a longer-term investor — perhaps investing for retirement — you should still be concerned, because these cash returns are unlikely to beat inflation sufficiently in the long term to give you enough capital growth over time. If you maintain a conservative approach going forward and stay in cash over the long term, you are unlikely to build up a large enough retirement pot to meet your needs.

The reality is that at some point you will need to move back into SA equities and listed property, assets that have historically offered the requisite inflation-beating returns over time (averaging about 12-13% per annum).

So when do you buy more equities? History has demonstrated that most people wait until it’s too late. They don’t want to invest in equities because historical returns have been poor — so they wait for the historical returns to improve first, and then move into equities. By definition, this means they miss out on a large part of the upside on offer.