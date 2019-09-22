Myth and misinterpretation muddy the ratings agency waters

We’ve been down the ratings downgrade path for a long time now. So let’s lay down some lessons we’ve learnt along the way.

We know a sovereign credit rating is an independent assessment of a government’s creditworthiness — that is its ability to repay debt — and thus the rating assigned indicates how risky it is to invest in a government.

We also know there are three main ratings agencies: Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch. Each has its unique methodology for assigning sovereign credit ratings. Agencies are similar in that they’re generally assessing the same thing, and hence eventually get to more or less the same outcome. But the time it takes for each agency to get there can vary considerably.

We know SA is assigned a subinvestment grade rating from S&P and Fitch, but Moody’s rating remains investment grade, though only by one notch. And we’ve all come to know there is a process of assigning a credit rating: a stable outlook can remain indefinitely, but when a negative outlook is assigned it signals that the next likely direction for the rating is downwards within a 12-18 month window unless the required improvements are made to the country’s creditworthiness.

There are nuances. A common one is that a country can also be placed on “rating review” (or “credit watch list”) when it is on review for a possible downgrade, which is typically resolved within 90 days.

When a lead analyst is based in the EU (like Moody’s) we know the agency is required to publish a sovereign release annual calendar with two dates for the potential release of ratings actions. But regardless of these dates, they don’t have to review if they do not deem it necessary.

And finally, we know why this matters: a Moody’s downgrade would immediately remove SA from the FTSE World Government Bond index (WGBI) and the currency would weaken; by how much remains debatable but in the end we lose investment. In addition to the WGBI, a fully junk status is an obvious negative for the economy — fixed investment in particular.

Those who follow ratings agency decisions closely are aware that the downgrade cycle started way back in 2012. And while it is often said that S&P has been “ahead of the curve”, Moody’s was actually the first mover, downgrading in September 2012 from A3 to Baa1 (though S&P moved soon after). The Moody’s 2012 downgrade decision was based on three main issues: a decline in institutional strength ahead of then president Jacob Zuma’s soon to be second term, a negative investment climate, and concerns about future political stability. In hindsight, Moody’s was spot on.