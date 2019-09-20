CARTOON: Spanking new law

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Newly listed Prosus’s valuation is still 22% less than its net asset value, but that’s in line with its peers
Although former state security minister David Mahlobo said Zuma was treated in Russia, the NPA could find no proof in agency files
The governing party has to be resolute about Eskom and the budget, while the main opposition party must decide on liberalism or social democracy
Company has bought a 70% stake in Zarenka, which holds cannabis licences in Lesotho
Industry lobby warns that second phase of the tax will cost miners R5.5bn a year
Urgewald, in partnership with 30 other NGOs, reveals that 400 out of 746 coal companies, intend to expand their operations
European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker: 'If the objectives are met — all of them — then we don’t need the (Irish border) backstop'
There is an air of predictability about the pool phase
Miniature worlds can profoundly glance larger ones
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.