WATCH: What are the chances of another rate cut?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss inflation figures and the likely outcome of the Reserve Bank’s meeting

19 September 2019 - 08:55 Business Day TV
newspapers media xxx Picture: THINKSTOCK

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss inflation figures and the likely outcome of the Reserve Bank’s meeting in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The panel also looked at the possible implications of what Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel said last week about the judge presiding over the company’s court battle with Peter Moyo.

