The slow pace of change within SOEs is enough to cause panic

Over the past two years, the idea mooted has been one of prescribed assets as being a panacea for ailing SOEs and, in the main, it’s all about Eskom. While we appreciate the desperation of the Eskom question, we urge caution on something that looks like a knee-jerk response and, on the surface at least, an easy fix for what’s seemingly exasperated policy makers.

The electricity company faces debt burden around a rather daunting figure of R450bn — which is more than twice the size of Sasol’s market capitalisation. As Eskom’s chair and acting CEO Jabu Mabuza told parliamentarians this week, the government is the only real game in town when it comes to dealing with its debt burden as at it simply can’t trade itself out of its dire position.

SA Inc can’t afford the sort of tariff increases that the power utility would need to put the SOE on a more sustainable path. Further to that, with the institution already facing declining demand from some of its biggest customers, a rise in tariffs will only intensify the shift away from Eskom — something that it can really ill-afford.

Light-sensitive headache

Eskom is the biggest headache, there’s no doubting that, but there are other concerns that lie on the periphery, such as the future of the state airline, SAA and SA Express, and arms manufacturer Denel to mention but a few of these troubled institutions. Funding constraints combined with a necessary social welfare bill that supports some 17-million South Africans, in a climate of low growth and an economy not creating jobs, makes it rather clear something has to give.

So we understand the scramble to address this funding headache as the walls close in on the ANC-led state, and the National Treasury. Borrowing to service the debt of these agencies instead of focusing on investment spend in the economy, limits the state from playing any role in trying to boost much demand in the economy.

In this light, you can see why the governing party’s 2019 manifesto refers to an investigation of prescribed assets, which is defined as the proportion of financial institutions’ resources that would be assigned to socially productive assets as a key priority.

This isn’t a new idea in the history of the management of the SA economy. The apartheid state experimented with prescribed assets as far back as 1956, that’s some than 60 years ago, through the Pension Funds Act. Pension funds were required to invest more than half of their assets into government and SOE bonds.

The Jacobs Committee of 1988 appointed to investigate prescribed assets recommended that the policy be abolished because of the distortions it created and, a year later, it was. Looking back through data, the only decade where there was a real return was throughout the 1960s — when inflation averaged 3%. In the decades that followed, inflation averaged in double-digit territory, which saw a negative real return while the stock market rallied.