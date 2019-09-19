CARTOON: Thabo Mbeki’s pipe diplomacy

US and Asian markets come under pressure after the Federal Reserve plays down the prospect of more rate cuts in 2019
If the government does not face up to the problem of xenophobia, it will never be resolved
South African volunteers’ immune systems respond well to an experimental preventive shot against the virus that causes Aids developed in Thailand
The governing party has to be resolute about Eskom and the budget, while the main opposition party must decide on liberalism or social democracy
The technology group expects HEPS to fall at least 450% in the year to end-July amid corporate governance issues
The monetary policy committee is expected not to cut rates, but analysts forecast its tone could turn ‘decidedly more dovish’
The economic strategy blueprint to boost SA’s growth and job creation, is meant to reverse the downward trend in SA’s growth and competitiveness.
US secretary of state meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah to discuss a response to the strike on key oil installations
Bavuma and De Kock only SA batters to get among the runs in T20 match against India
British sportscar maker launches a smooth-riding grand tourer that still likes to play - at 326km/h
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.