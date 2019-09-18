Why Sudan needs to be taken off the US’s terrorism list

The most useful thing US President Donald Trump’s administration can do immediately for Sudan is to take it off the US state department’s list of nations that sponsor terrorism. That designation severely restricts the country’s access to international aid, foreign investment and remittances — all critical to the survival of the new civilian-led government and to hopes for a smooth democratic transition in Khartoum.

But the White House should be mindful of the mistakes made by the administrations of Barack Obama and George W Bush, which were too eager — and too credulous — in de-listing Cuba and North Korea. And it should learn the lesson of the American experience with Myanmar, where economic sanctions were removed too soon.

Sudan has been a designated sponsor of terror since 1993, and its new foreign minister, Asmaa Abdalla, has made it her top priority to get her country off the list. She has Egypt’s support, a welcome sign of improved relations between the long-squabbling neighbours. Gulf Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, keen to invest in Sudan, would welcome the removal of any restraints.

The most powerful argument for de-listing comes from Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN economist. He has promised to heal the economy, a programme he reckons will need $8bn in foreign aid in the next two years and another $2bn deposited as reserves to boost the sagging Sudanese pound.

Delivering on his promise is Hamdok’s best defence against revanchism by the Sudanese military leadership, which agreed to a transitional government only under international pressure. The popular uprising that toppled the long-time military dictator Omar al-Bashir in April was fired as much by dissatisfaction with the economy as by a hunger for political freedoms.

The US is not averse to de-listing Sudan: indeed, Obama had begun the process at the tail end of his presidency; and before the uprising caused it to hesitate, the Trump administration had begun discussing de-listing as part of a counter-terrorism agreement with Khartoum.

If everyone is agreed, the de-listing of Sudan is a gimme, right? Not so fast.