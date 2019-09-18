Opinion FT'S LEX THE LEX COLUMN: Value hunters must cool their triggers While the oil surge may have emboldened these underdogs of the investment world, they should not expect too much BL PREMIUM

The bombing of Saudi Aramco’s oil processing facilities has triggered a topsy-turvy period for oil markets. Crude prices have soared, lifting the shares of neglected energy producers. Energy stocks, along with financials, usually fall into the category of inexpensive equities labelled “value”. These have long trailed the broader market.

Value fund managers, the perennial underdogs of the investment world, have grounds to believe they are now alpha animals. They should think again.