CARTOON: Trevor Manuel backtracks

18 September 2019 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Wednesday, September 18 2019

Trevor Manuel apologises for his ‘unguarded observation’

The Old Mutual chair had criticised judge Brian Mashile for a judgment that reinstated CEO Peter Moyo
14 hours ago

Trevor Manuel defends Old Mutual’s second firing of Moyo as public brawl goes on

The court battle against axed CEO Peter Moyo has weighed on the Old Mutual share price, tainted its image and left it in leadership limbo
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Stakes are high for directors in Moyo vs Old Mutual board

Axed CEO Peter Moyo is seeking to have the executives declared delinquent
1 day ago

WATCH: Trevor Manuel on Peter Moyo

Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel talks to Business Day TV about the latest developments in the Peter Moyo saga
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Show us evidence of graft, urges chief justice amid new attacks on judiciary

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng wants police to find the ‘real forces’ behind accusations on Twitter
2 days ago
Tuesday, September 17 2019
Tuesday, September 17 2019

