Africa’s growing e-commerce sector brings taste of the city to the sticks

The rise and growth of e-commerce in the world, including in Africa, has created a lot of business opportunities, not only in urban but also in rural areas. The good news is that there is undoubtedly increased connectivity, reaching even previously remote villages across the continent, providing them access to e-commerce.

Over the past three years the market has moved substantially in the direction of developing logistics meant to tear down barriers for e-commerce penetration in rural markets. Consequently, online retailers can now reach customers in remote cities, while locals have access to a variety of products from major urban cities.

While more than 50% of the world is now connected to the internet, only 36% of the African population is, and rural areas are even more poorly served. The penetration rate is, however, increasing across Africa, and together with that of mobile phones (now at about 80%), represents a potentially major growth lever as well as a significant growth opportunity for e-commerce to serve this otherwise underserved demographic. With this in mind, it is important for e-commerce players to eliminate roadblocks that hinder penetration of the rural economy.

Fulfilling the needs of the rural e-commerce consumer requires bespoke approaches that will especially break the mistrust around online commerce. For instance, e-commerce players need to provide digital literacy programmes towards educating users around online purchase processes. Moreover, platforms should incorporate local languages in the markets in which they operate, which should also be the case for customer service departments, so as to drive better conversations and connection with customers. Understanding local languages also comes in handy when carrying out ground activations for new customers, and vendors looking to move their businesses online.

Consumers with varying spending powers require more diversified products to choose from. In an article she wrote for Unctad in October 2018, Jumia Nigeria CEO Juliet Anammah noted: “The reach of digital platforms can no longer be contained and captured by a small group to the exclusion of others. The primary means by which digital drives inclusion is via providing accessible information on products, services and price, as well as connecting buyers and sellers who may never have connected through traditional channels.”