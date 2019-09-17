LETTER: Watson tragedy a cautionary tale

The tragic and brutal death of Gavin Watson has all the hallmarks of a Shakespearean tragedy. He was an enigma in real life and remains an enigma in death.

The devastating exposures at the Zondo commission began a chain of events that culminated in the dismembering of the former Bosasa group. The group was founded in 1981 and is now being disassembled, with thousands of jobs and livelihoods at stake.

The Watsons were a fearless family at the height of apartheid, risking life and limb to fight for racial equality. The grave mistake Watson made was to associate with money suckers, political delinquents and a glittering array of rising leaders, who viewed him as a vulnerable and wealthy ATM.

In the days and months ahead, intense cross-examination at the commission will expose issues that remain hidden and unexplained. At Watson’s memorial service many speakers mentioned the betrayal of trust.

Bosasa’s fate should serve as a warning to those who continue to attack the fabric of a once stable society by engaging in acts of malicious corruption. Combating and overcoming corruption in business and SA’s political affairs is one of the most important issues facing business and professional ethics in the 21st century.

Watson cannot be cross-examined now; he takes his secrets to the grave.

Farouk Araie, Benoni