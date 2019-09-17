Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s fuel stockpile?

17 September 2019 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Tuesday, September 17 2019
Tuesday, September 17 2019

Oil surges as traders worry about supply after Saudi attack

Benchmark Brent crude futures rose up to 19.5% to $71.95 per barrel, the biggest intraday jump since 1991
Markets
1 day ago

Sasol shares hit one-month high as oil surges

Crude rose up to 10% on Monday morning due to a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, lifting the SA petrochemicals giant
Companies
20 hours ago

Potential US-Iran military conflict touch and go after Saudi attack

The drone strike on American ally Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq oil processing complex by Iranian allies escalates tensions in the Middle East
Opinion
15 hours ago

Oil shoots up 20% after weekend attacks on Saudi facilities

Prices have come off their peak after Trump released US emergency stocks, but the market is still jittery after 5% of global supply was wiped out ‘in ...
Markets
18 hours ago

Saudi oil strikes: S&P Global Platts sees higher risk premium in crude market

The drone attacks, claimed by Yemen's Houthi group but blamed on Iran by the US, has knocked out more than half of Saudi oil output, or more than 5% ...
World
1 day ago

Iran denies launching Saudi oil attacks

US points finger squarely at Teheran, saying there is no evidence the attack was launched from Yemen
World
1 day ago
Monday, September 16 2019
Monday, September 16 2019

Most read

1.
DUMA GQUBULE: A growth plan that frustrates and ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: At last someone is willing to shake ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Attacks on judiciary a red herring
Opinion / Editorials
4.
PETER BRUCE: SA economy: the DA’s default to the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
5.
Xenophobia is the tip of an iceberg that all ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.