Opinion GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Tragedies behind Motsoeneng’s antics While former SABC COO’s words provoke laughter, they belie the decimation of the public broadcaster and its staff BL PREMIUM

We should not be laughing at former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. By laughing at the absurdities that come out of his mouth we are actually playing down the real harm he caused, which brought the state broadcaster to its knees.

Motsoeneng appeared at the state capture commission of inquiry this week, where he waxed lyrical about how wonderful, smart and capable he believed he was, insisting he was the one who held the SABC together.