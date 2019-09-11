Why we don’t care about the environment

Brazilian leaders should therefore not be dismissed when they implore the West to first remove the plank from their own eyes before attending to the forests in another.

How serious the crisis is and how much time we have are matters better discussed by scientists. It is worth noting, however, that theorists such as Noam Chomsky refer to global warming as an unprecedented existential threat to humanity, and warn that “… we have to make decisions now which will literally determine whether organised human life can survive in any decent form”.

Global warming is certainly a problem requiring a global political response. It seems uncontroversial, however, that it is also inseparable from individual ethics, or that simple and central question, “How should I live?”. If we were to ask that question today, any answer would be incomplete that did not include how we as individuals, communities and nations relate to the environment.

Yet while the majority of us think of ourselves as generally good and responsible human beings, relatively few of us feel an urgent need to change how we live or to join movements that put pressure on governments to lessen the reliance on fossil fuels. The health of the planet (much like inequality) simply fails to activate our moral impulses, or to agitate our moral sensibilities.

So, if you are one of the many who have been caught fiddling to finally start recycling while the Amazon burns, it is probably not your fault. We are subject to “bounded ethicality” which means many of us systematically and unknowingly participate in unethical conduct. At least three factors regarding environmental concerns add to bounded ethicality, with the end result that climate concerns don’t keep us up at night.

First, time has a negative impact on our moral experiences. We struggle to imagine consequences that are temporally removed, and therefore experience those consequences as less “intense”. This explains why Faust was willing to sign up for eternal damnation in return for an instantly successful life; and why we are willing to sign a Faustian contract today for quick and dirty profit and energy. The ecological timeline has clearly shrunk, and we are already experiencing the effects of the climate crisis.

Yet the delirium of consumption still blinds us to the ecological hangover that awaits. This is sometimes referred to as “over-discounting the future”, while the eminent philosopher, Hannah Arendt, diagnoses this cognitive quirk as a lack of moral imagination. It means, unfortunately, that even if people started taking the reports of climate scientists seriously, it may not lead to behaviour change.

We know that not everyone believes what scientists are trying to tell us. This is partly because we cannot imagine such dystopian consequences, but also because a lot of effort goes into denying the consequences of the way we live today. For every climate report there is an equal and opposite crisis denial. In circumstances where uncertainty exists, a second cognitive habit predicts against responsible decision-making, namely “status quo bias”, or favouring the way things are. Uncertainty magnifies egocentrism and promotes inertia.

A third reason why environmental concerns are not high up on our moral priority list is our experience of responsibility and agency. On the one hand, the destruction of forests, the poisoning of rivers and the release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere do not trigger personal guilt. Because the increase in the earth’s temperature is the effect of cumulative human actions (mostly that of big businesses), it is easy to morally disengage through a strategy called “diffusion of responsibility”, something akin to the excuse that “everyone does it”.