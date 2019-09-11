JOHN DLUDLU: Action and skills — aye, there’s the rub to the Mboweni plan
The finance minister’s paper contains some good ideas, but its proposed interventions are inadequate for the scale of the crisis
11 September 2019 - 05:09
In the mid-1990s, SA found itself in a crisis that would set it off on the most decisive course correction since the dawn of all-race democracy.
Two non-career politicians — Derek Keys and Chris Liebenberg — resigned as finance ministers in quick succession. This gave the new ANC government a chance to appoint its first black executive, Trevor Manuel, as the political head of the Treasury. As if that was not enough for Nelson Mandela, FW de Klerk, leader of the National Party and Madiba’s second deputy, pulled the NP out of the government of national unity.
