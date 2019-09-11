Opinion

CARTOON: DA’s xenophobia policy

11 September 2019 - 05:03 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Wednesday, September 11 2019
Wednesday, September 11 2019

Cyril Ramaphosa condemns resurgence of violence

The president has applauded law enforcement agencies for arresting at least 16 people on Sunday to bring calm to Johannesburg
National
1 day ago

Buthelezi’s call for peace spurned, violence erupts

Hostel dwellers take to the streets and vandalise businesses
National
2 days ago

‘Legacy of apartheid a deeper reason’ for xenophobic attacks, Naledi Pandor says

‘Perceptions that black migrants take up black jobs and displace black workers have caused increased deterioration in the relationship,’ the ...
National
1 day ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA must fix its xenophobia or face losing key partnerships

Xenophobic attacks seem to represent an area of SA ‘exceptionalism’ on the continent
Opinion
2 days ago

Together we can end violence, Ramaphosa says in address to nation

Protesters against gender-based violence in Cape Town boo and jeer at Cyril Ramaphosa
National
5 days ago
Tuesday, September 10 2019
Tuesday, September 10 2019

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: I mean, really, is Mbeki serious?
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: Take a moment to listen to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring
Opinion / Protected Space
4.
EDITORIAL: No winners in Old Mutual boardroom ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Migrants’ map of Africa
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.