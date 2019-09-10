BEN TUROK: Diverse voices hold the same tune on social transformation

We have not heard the last of Thuli Madonsela. A month ago, the former public protector climbed Kilimanjaro, and two weeks ago she convened a remarkable summit at Stellenbosch University with about 300 distinguished personalities from all over the country. Because President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Japan, his speech was delivered by minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu.

The occasion was designed for the launch of the “M Plan for Social Justice”, which is Madonsela’s current preoccupation. She argues that in 1994 SA did not have such a social plan, even though the constitution has a number of clauses dealing with health, housing and other socioeconomic rights. Mthembu agreed that there was no pact on these issues at the time and no consensus.

What followed these formal speeches was an extraordinary panel of personalities representing a wide range of interest groups from top business to academia, with unexpected individuals thrown in. I expected total discord and anticipated complete disagreement on such critical issues as employment, human rights and the rest. After all, the country is now in serious political turmoil on every major issue, so how could a panel as diverse as this come to any kind of mutual understanding? Especially as our social problems are dire, as so many subsequent speakers and even Mthembu emphasised.

So how could Madonsela, who set the scene, have expected anything but an intense wrangle from this opening panel? Let me give the names to indicate why I expected total discord: Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso, JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, former president FW de Klerk, University of Stellenbosch professor Jonathan Jansen, former statistician general Pali Lehohla, and myself, a former ANC MP.