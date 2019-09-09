Dire options for Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, to lift prices

Singapore — Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, faces a series of fairly bleak options as the world’s largest exporter of crude oil tries to engineer higher prices amid a faltering global economy beset with geopolitical risks.

So far the word from the Saudis is that the appointment of one of the king's sons doesn't imply a reset of the current policies being pursued.

This means that, for now at least, the Saudis will stick to their output cutting agreement with the rest of Opec and allied producers such as Russia.

But Abdulaziz will know, as a highly experienced energy leader, that the current policies aren't exactly working, and worse than that, have very little chance of delivering the higher prices his country needs.

Saudi Arabia needs crude prices at about $80 a barrel, about $20 above current levels, to balance the government budget, while higher prices will also help boost the valuation of state oil company Saudi Aramco ahead of a possible initial public offering in 2020.

Opec and its allies agreed in November 2017 to restrict output in a bid to arrest falling prices, and have extended that deal, but the problem for the exporters' club is that their efforts have largely been in vain.

While crude prices did gain in the months after the initial action by Opec and its allies, they only briefly managed to top $80 a barrel in October 2018, plunged to just above $50 by the end of 2018 before recovering to about $75, and meandering to the current level of $62.08 for benchmark Brent futures.

If the aim of the Saudis and the other producers restricting output was to drive prices to a sustainable level at about $80, they have failed.