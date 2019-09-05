Opinion

WATCH: How xenophobic attacks affect SA’s leadership role in Africa

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

05 September 2019 - 09:42 Business Day TV
An anti-xenophobia march in Cape Town. Picture: EPA/NIC BOTHMA
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the reaction to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic plan and what this suggests about public perceptions of government.

The team also looks at the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng this week and what it means for SA’s leadership role in Africa.

