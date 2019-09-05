Editing Allowed
WATCH: How xenophobic attacks affect SA’s leadership role in Africa
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and a panel of journalists discuss the reaction to finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic plan and what this suggests about public perceptions of government.
The team also looks at the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng this week and what it means for SA’s leadership role in Africa.