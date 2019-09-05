Four reasons global geopolitics have gone haywire

The extraordinary costs of both wars — trillions spent and thousands of lives lost — have the US and its allies wary of repeating the same mistake again, and far less interested in playing the role of global policeman.

The third turning point was the 2008 financial crisis. The global response to addressing the imminent collapse of the world’s financial architecture was the last time we saw true American leadership and genuine co-operation among the world’s advanced industrial democracies to address a global crisis that threatened all. In fact, it’s the one time the G7 really worked as one, and it also ushered in the first — and most functional — G20 meeting to date.

However, the manner in which the financial system was saved — bailing out big banks and financial institutions using taxpayer money — fueled the perception that those making political decisions were irrevocably out of touch with the people who were electing them, and raised serious questions about how Western-style capitalism was delivering on the social contract in the 21st century.

China, in the midst of its meteoric economic rise, became much more confident that it needed to maintain a different political/economic structure to avoid a similar fate. Movements such as Occupy Wall Street came and went in the West, but the issue went fundamentally unaddressed.

That led to the fourth turning point — the populist surge of 2015/2016, a polarised political environment that eventually produced the Brexit referendum result and the election of Donald Trump, both decisions that fractured the domestic politics of their respective countries as well as global co-operation more broadly.

It was the final signal to the world that the American-led global order was finished, leading to a broad embrace of an “every nation for itself” ethos that’s been gaining popularity across the world’s democracies ever since. Combined with an ambitious and opportunistic China that is building a set of alternative international architecture to compete with the West, and global politics haven’t been this volatile since the Second World War.

The “geopolitical recession” we are currently living in won’t last forever, but the end of Pax Americana is clear. The question is what comes next.

