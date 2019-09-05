CARTOON: Outcast at WEF Africa

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Outrage over violence against women puts focus on court ruling that section in Criminal Procedure Act allowing for capital punishment is incompatible with the constitution
Violence against mainly African immigrants overshadows conference aimed at boosting trade
Gesture of confidence by the Elders welcomed by the government
Fund suggests that asset manager PIC must account if mismanagement issues come to light, writes Warren Thompson
Executives are focused on opening up their markets, inspired by recent African free-trade deal
No sector symbolises the long-term malaise of manufacturing better than the once flourishing textile and clothing industry
Brexit advance uncertain as parliament ties British leader's hands
The American sprinter has will resume training for Doha world title defence
German compact SUV is a compelling challenger in the competitive crossover segment
