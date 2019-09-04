Eskom, a study in fiscal futility and Darwinian stupidity

Amid the uncertainty of how the road ahead will turn out for us, what has remained consistent is Eskom’s sinking, and our government’s throwing pseudo lifelines. Repeatedly.

It was made clear by the Treasury in 2014 that there were no funds available for Eskom, and to stay above the rising waters, the utility would either have to scramble for its own funds or turn to electricity users to recover costs. Eskom gunned for the latter, aggressively so, through exorbitant tariff hike proposals submitted to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

Although not fully successful, the hikes being employed as a financial recovery tool to reconcile the wrongs of Eskom’s past and present (the construction of mega-coal-fired power stations Kusile and Medupi being a clear example), are not doing right by the people.

With Eskom’s approach clear as day, one would expect that the state would hold its people’s best interests at heart, particularly the interests of the vulnerable, under-served and poor. Yet we find ourselves with a government that will protect the ailing utility at the literal cost of its citizens; at the cost of economic growth, investment potential and national development.

Sentiment around Eskom being too big or too important to fail seems out of touch with the reality of an already failing monopolistic giant. If there was doubt about the importance of Eskom’s role in national growth, load-shedding earlier this year was a strong jab to the gut, as the rolling blackouts left a sizeable dent in the SA economy. One for the books, as national GDP slumped to its lowest in a decade.

Crutch-like mechanisms

The indirect impacts are still playing themselves out in the job market, within communities, and in goods and service delivery. The impacts ripple out further to destabilise, and, in some instances, reverse, any progress made towards the actualisation of these numerous social justice imperatives such as the provision of healthcare, education, and job creation.

The crutch-like mechanisms constantly applied to prop up the critically ailing utility are clearly impractical, unfeasible and unsustainable. The flat bailout tune sung at the recent state of the nation address will play itself out by transferring debt on an already strained national fiscus to citizens through direct and indirect taxes. We are literally being penalised for mistakes that Eskom has made, in a crippled economy with citizens aggressively confronted by the triple threat of inequality, poverty and unemployment.

Over the past three years we have seen large tax increases as rates for personal income tax and VAT have both been hiked. The VAT increase alone is playing a significant role in pushing South Africans to the brink, particularly due to skyrocketing food prices. We can certainly expect the same effect if a new tax hike is imposed to replenish Eskom’s bank accounts.

We are rapidly approaching a place where multi-level tax hikes will have pushed citizens and taxpayers too far to try to keep a utility that is in a death spiral alive. There are real limits to the tax revenues the government can extract from taxpayers through yet another tax increase — and there is simply no justice in this set-up. Something has got to give.

Trying to keep Eskom afloat at all costs is counterproductive and reckless because it does nothing to address the deeper root causes. One of the root causes of Eskom’s death spiral, is the need to reform the utility’s very business model, which is almost entirely based on dead-end coal. With further plans to cut costs, the ageing coal fleet is an increasing cost burden, with deadly pollution as a side-effect, which people pay for with their lives.

The most sensible decision would be to decommission the oldest among Eskom’s aged coal fleet, and then to think creatively about the remaining assets, which will almost inevitably become stranded in an exercise of fiscal futility and Darwinian stupidity.

As it stands, Eskom is at a critical crossroads and is presented with an opportunity to pave a transformative path towards the vast field of opportunities presented by renewables. Not reforming its business model through investing in renewable energy would be a grave and costly mistake. There is not a moment to waste.

• Nzimande is climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Africa.