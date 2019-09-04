Cabinet must forget squabbles and back the Mboweni plan

When the cabinet meets this week it will in all likelihood do so against a background of news of a second quarter of positive economic growth. This means SA escaped the technical definition of a recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

But a positive second quarter should not prompt complacency in anyone, let alone policymakers, who need to ensure that over the next 10 years the ground is laid for a secure and certain policy path that can attract the sort of investments the country so desperately needs.

In that light, it was prescient that finance minister Tito Mboweni released the discussion paper, “Economic transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness: towards an economic strategy for SA”.

The proposal, which joins a long list of similar documents released over the past couple of decades, such as the new growth path and the accelerated shared growth initiative, is a 77-page report that one hopes the whole cabinet has studied to help ensure the three central points — transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness — are achieved in this highly competitive globalised world.

If there was any risk of complacency stemming from the quarterly growth figures, the economic growth strategy document couldn’t have been better timed.