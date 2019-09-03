Opinion

CARTOON: Japan’s plan for Africa

03 September 2019 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
EDITORIAL: Japan takes on China in Africa investment

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promises 'limitless support' for the continent
1 day ago

Shinzo Abe pledges to support Japanese investment in Africa

Prime minister promises ‘every possible effort’ to support private sector investment
National
4 days ago

Ramaphosa to meet Nissan bosses to woo Japanese investors

The president is in Japan for the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, as Japan views SA as a ‘strategic partner in Africa’
National
5 days ago

Africa likely to have larger workforce than Asia by end of century

The continent’s working-age population will grow by 2-billion to 2.75-billion in the next 80 years, while Asia’s will decline by 415-million
World
1 month ago
