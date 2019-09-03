CARTOON: Japan’s plan for Africa

Local focus is on SA’s second-quarter GDP numbers later, while the US-China trade war continues to sour international appetite
Implementation of microeconomic reforms now unnecessarily adversarial and politicised
Cosatu and the SACP have criticised finance minister Tito Mboweni’s economic reform strategy document
Gesture of confidence by the Elders welcomed by the government
Interim CEO Iain Williamson reassures investors worried that Old Mutual may take its eye off the ball as battle with former head Peter Moyo drags on
Weak economic growth and optimistic past estimates to blame for collection missing budget targets
In order to implement effective industrial policy, the state needs to be clear about the factors that make investment and growth unprofitable
Capital controls were imposed at the weekend after the government announced plans to 'reprofile' $101bn of debt
Local body has no viable future without an independent revenue stream
Imagining failure can become your most powerful tool in business
