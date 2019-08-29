Opinion

Editing Allowed

WATCH: How Gavin Watson’s death will affect the state capture inquiry

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

29 August 2019 - 09:52
Gavin Watson with former president Jacob Zuma in April 2015. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gavin Watson with former president Jacob Zuma in April 2015. Picture: SUPPLIED

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team takes a look at the possible effect of Gavin Watson’s unexpected death on the work of the Zondo commission, finance minister Tito Mboweni’s latest growth strategy aimed at digging the country out of its current economic hole and Naspers accusing the Competition Commission of hindering investment. 

NEWS ANALYSIS: Gavin Watson’s death — is this the death knell for part of the state-capture inquiry?

In his death as in his life, the late Bosasa don remains an enigma and takes with him the dark secrets of SA’s underworld to the otherworld
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Gavin Watson’s death: what will the repercussions be?

Over at the NPA, Watson’s unexpected demise might actually make life easier
Opinion
2 days ago

Tito Mboweni issues surprise growth strategy

The plan makes far-reaching recommendations on a variety of policy areas and calls for public comment
National
1 day ago

Naspers says Prosus unit to be valued at about R1.52-trillion

Investors have given the go-ahead for a plan to list the new entity on the Euronext exchange
Companies
2 days ago

Naspers’s Prosus unit grows quarterly profit nearly a third

On Friday, investors voted in favour of a plan to list Prosus on the Euronext exchange — a move partly aimed at reducing Naspers’s valuation discount ...
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Four brilliant points in a paper ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Gavin Watson – the dots not to connect
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Mboweni’s challenge should bring focus ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ROB ROSE: It’s not just Lake Charles that is ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
THULI MADONSELA: CR17 donations red herring
Opinion / Protected Space

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.