Editing Allowed
WATCH: How Gavin Watson’s death will affect the state capture inquiry
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news this week in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
29 August 2019 - 09:52
The team takes a look at the possible effect of Gavin Watson’s unexpected death on the work of the Zondo commission, finance minister Tito Mboweni’s latest growth strategy aimed at digging the country out of its current economic hole and Naspers accusing the Competition Commission of hindering investment.