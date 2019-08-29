How India’s customers-for-jobs gamble could pay off

The beleaguered Indian economy is finally making a sensible bargain with the rest of the world: “Take our billion-plus customers, give us jobs.”

Under a new foreign direct investment policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Wednesday, India is undertaking its biggest liberalisation of single-brand retail in seven years. One major concession: Contentious local sourcing requirements will need to be met as an average for the first five-year period, not annually.

That’s a big help to Apple, which will no longer have to struggle with a 30% local procurement norm to open its long-awaited own store in India and will now have time to scale up what it buys from Taiwanese contractor Wistron’s Bangalore factory.

Nor will it be necessary for companies to back every dollar of Indian revenue with 30c of domestic sourcing. The likes of Ikea or H&M already source from India for their stores globally. But now they’ll get credit for it.

Ikea, for instance, has previously said that it might be buying $667m in furnishings, furniture and trinkets from India by 2020. Under the new rules, it can then sell goods worth $2.2bn in India annually — even if all of it is made in China or Bangladesh. If it wants more headroom for expansion, it needs to buy more from the country for international markets.

Similarly, Apple, which tests the assembly of its latest iPhone X in a Foxconn Technology Group factory near Chennai, can step up the engagement to include other devices it sells globally.

The reforms have been years in the making. Beset by corruption scandals and accusations of policy paralysis, the previous prime minister, Manmohan Singh, had risked splintering his unwieldy coalition government in 2012 to open up the closely protected consumer market, paving the way for Ikea to finally open its first store in India in 2018 — after a 12-year wait.