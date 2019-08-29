Opinion

CARTOON: Mboweni’s ICU visit

29 August 2019 - 05:03 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Thursday, August 29 2019
Tito Mboweni springs surprise growth plan

Plan would raise GDP growth and create jobs
Growth too low to meet revenue target, says Mark Kingon

Revenue collection has been stemmed by the struggling economy which will likely see Sars miss its revenue target for a sixth consecutive year
Treasury’s Dondo Mogajane outlines conditions for Eskom bailout

The Treasury director-general wants to finalise the conditions as soon as possible so they are in place once funds start to flow to Eskom
CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA will never get on top of its debt crisis as long as the state thinks bigger is better

Boosting government spending to get SA out of its fiscal crisis would be a recipe for disaster if the experience of the past decade is anything to go ...
Wednesday, August 28 2019
