A performance management office will help SAA succeed

Following a directive in late 2012 by then-public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba for a strategy to be developed to improve the airline’s financial sustainability and operational efficiency, the SAA’s LTTS was unveiled in early April 2013. The strategy — generally considered to be well-conceived — was to be followed by a comprehensive three-phase implementation plan aimed at ensuring successful delivery of its objectives with constant and cyclical monitoring, and review over a 20-year period. The impact, it was believed, would be felt from the first year of implementation.

In 2016, a 90-day action plan was implemented by then interim CEO Nico Bezuidenhout to bring back on track the stalling LTTS. During the financial year ending 2016, when the plan was implemented (and guided by the LTTS), SAA went from a R5.5bn loss the previous year to a loss of just R374m. That figure rose back sharply to R3.7bn the following year before reaching R5.7bn in 2018.

In a bid to come to grips with its own weaknesses, SAA commissioned various diagnostic studies employing the services of numerous management consultancies. All studies consistently and unanimously identified the airline’s business operating model and the business change implementation programmes as key contributors to the poor implementation of the LTTS.

Although changes to the fundamental dynamics of the airline industry have had a significant negative effect on SAA’s performance, none has been as profound as SAA’s inability to change its business model and to effectively implement the LTTS.

Over the past few years, SAA has explored various means and approaches that could be effective in successfully implementing its turnaround programme. These include delegating the implementation to identified individual managers, business units, and cross-functional teams. The airline even attempted employing the balanced scorecard approach. Yet all these approaches failed to realise a successful implementation of the LTTS.

Project management offices

In 2017, the airline considered the project management office (PMO) approach. In practice, the global airline industry employs PMOs in their respective organisations, and although published evidence of the effectiveness of PMOs in leading the delivery of key change programmes is anecdotal in the aviation sector, nearly all airlines have traces of PMOs in their organisations.

Both Etihad and Emirates airlines have large and centralised PMOs whose objective is to manage all its growth and expansion programmes. In the US, major airlines utilise the PMO as a strategic function for managing the implementation of new business development and product deployments.

When the Unisa study was conducted in 2018, SAA had two misaligned PMOs (IT and corporate). Each served its own specific mandate not aligned to the business strategy. The corporate PMO, in particular, focused on passively managing the group balance scorecard comprising a list of key performance indicators (KPIs) set out by the shareholder, namely the National Treasury. The PMO reported on progress gained against those targets with no oversight responsibilities on progress and quality considerations of the scorecard KPIs.

In 2018, a collaborative research study was conducted with a Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership MBL student to explore and identify the critical success factors for implementing the LTTS, and recommend best-practice deployment and operationalisation of a PMO that might successfully lead its implementation. The research took the form of an eight-month study based on a qualitative methodology, with the research respondents sampled from SAA’s corporate management and specialist teams, comprising executive managers, GMs, heads of departments, senior managers, managers and specialists that were directly involved in the implementation of the LTTS.