Opinion

News Leader

WATCH: Busisiwe Mavuso on gender parity in SA Inc

The CEO of Business Leadership SA talks to Business Day TV about female representation on SA boards

26 August 2019 - 11:35 business day tv
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV

According to a report by the 30% Club Southern Africa chapter, just 10% of 267 JSE-listed companies analysed have achieved gender parity on their boards.

What is more, two female CEOs have stepped down this year, further highlighting how few SA women hold top positions.

Business Day TV sat down with Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso to talk about this in more detail.

The CEO of Business Leadership SA talks to Business Day TV about female representation on SA boards

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Pioneering women-led SMMEs

SPONSORED | Celebrating contributions women make to society and initiatives that help advance their social and economic status
Companies
3 days ago

The consequences of excluding women from innovation in technology

SPONSORED | Women need to be factored in the innovation process for better outcomes
National
5 days ago

ANALYSE THIS: 27four’s Claire Rentzke

We analyse Claire Rentzke, chief investment officer at 27four
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Smart Money

This month, Smart Money continues its focus on money management tips for women. Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital and Zanele Kunene, Financial ...
Television Shows
5 days ago

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank trumps Fed in ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Why SA needs to spend its way out of the growth ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Debt-laden balance sheet compounds ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The sorry state of Trump’s ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.