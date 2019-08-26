News Leader
WATCH: Busisiwe Mavuso on gender parity in SA Inc
The CEO of Business Leadership SA talks to Business Day TV about female representation on SA boards
26 August 2019 - 11:35
According to a report by the 30% Club Southern Africa chapter, just 10% of 267 JSE-listed companies analysed have achieved gender parity on their boards.
What is more, two female CEOs have stepped down this year, further highlighting how few SA women hold top positions.
Business Day TV sat down with Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso to talk about this in more detail.
Or listen to the full audio: