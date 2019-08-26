Opinion

CARTOON: Prescribed assets black hole

26 August 2019 - 05:04 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Monday, August 26 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa calls for dialogue on prescribed assets

The president says the matter needs to be discussed with regards to using assets to generate growth, but the DA is opposed to the idea
National
3 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The crumbling walls of Ramaphosa’s Jericho

Cyril Ramaphosa doesn’t know where the R1bn went: oblivion is helpful when also in denial about the foundations on which your kingdom is built
Opinion
5 days ago

Policy changes vital to reboot economy as IMF hovers

Fixation on redistribution and transformation has entrenched poverty and unemployment, writes Shawn Hagedon
Opinion
1 week ago

Enoch Godongwana: SA has ‘sufficient savings’

Head of the ANC’s subcommittee on economic transformation tells the FM it is unfair to blame the party for slow economic growth
Features
1 week ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Discordant notes over prescribed assets will fuel exodus of rich

Citizens fear their pensions and savings will be syphoned off to save the state’s bacon as Cyril Ramaphosa warns SA has reached a tipping point
Opinion
4 weeks ago
Friday, August 23 2019
Friday, August 23 2019

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.