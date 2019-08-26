CARTOON: Prescribed assets black hole

President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm against China boosted bullion, analyst says
US President Donald Trump’s reaction to a rather mild speech from the Federal Reserve chair is extraordinary
Treasury is expected to give more detail on how much the National Health Insurance scheme will cost and how it will be funded
Buthelezi praises his successor as a man of few words and much integrity
Shoprite founder and chair’s 82-million shares are worth just R9.5bn, down from a record high of R22bn in 2018
The Tax Indaba will start on Monday followed by first-tier data releases
Our youth have become a silent majority uninterested in a capitalism destroying itself
Business Roundtable leader fears US-China trade war spiralling out of control
SA golfer over the moon after grabbing maiden European Tour title
There is something of an ultra-running boom but trying to understand why people run extreme distances is complicated.
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.