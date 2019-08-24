Not much in minimum wage for vulnerable women to celebrate

In 2017, Women on Farms research showed that women farm workers were increasingly relegated to seasonal work, not knowing from week to week if they would continue to be employed. Seventy-five percent of those interviewed were paid less than the minimum wage; and the vast majority (70%) were working without a contract, had no access to toilet facilities in the workplace, and despite exposure to toxic pesticides, were not provided with protective clothing. The report was aptly titled, “The farmer does not recognise who makes him rich.”

The domestic work and commercial agricultural sectors make up the largest portion of SA’s working poor. According to the National Minimum Wage Research Initiative, in 2014, 90% of agricultural workers and 95% of domestic workers were living below the “working-poor line” — the minimum needed to keep themselves and their families out of poverty — then R4,125 per month. It was surprising, then, when in January 2019 the National Minimum Wage Act excluded these very groups of workers from the full minimum wage of R20 per hour.

Under the act, farm workers, domestic workers, and those employed in the expanded public works programme (EPWP) earn reduced wages of R18, R15 and R11 per hour, respectively. Instead of further extending labour protections to the most vulnerable worker groups in the country, the revised act actually reinforces their vulnerability.

Apartheid-based poverty trap

Even though it would be less discriminatory for farm workers and domestic workers to be paid the new minimum wage of R20 an hour, this wage is not enough for workers or their families to have an acceptable standard of living.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group’s monthly “Household Affordability Survey” found that in June 2019, it cost R2,422.78 to feed a household of four a basic nutritious diet. If a worker earns a total of R3,500 in a month (approximately 44 hours a week at R20 an hour), then 70% of their monthly income would be spent solely on food. This leaves just more than R1,000 for essentials such as rent, school fees, healthcare and transport.

Furthermore, because housing for the poor tends to be located far away from economic opportunities (another legacy of apartheid we have yet to overcome), this creates a poverty trap in which poor people are either confined to residence in areas least likely to provide them with the opportunity to get a job, or spend the vast majority of their wages on transport.

Thembinkosi Msipha, a domestic worker from Johannesburg, says that, “these days most of the landlords charge R1,500 to R2,500 per room. Transport mostly is around R1,000 [or more] and [it’s the same with] groceries. It's worse if you are a single mom cause you need to take care of your kids … Groceries, you have to buy [are] only needs — no wants”. A minimum wage of R20 an hour is a poverty wage; it is simply not enough to afford workers a decent standard of living.