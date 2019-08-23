Opinion

CARTOON: Justice League’s Edwin Cameron

23 August 2019 - 09:02 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, August 23 2019

EDITORIAL: Judge Edwin Cameron leaves a big gap

Constitutional Court bids farewell to Edwin Cameron, who has served on the judicial benches of SA for 25 years
1 day ago

WATCH: The legacy of Justice Edwin Cameron

Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed
1 day ago

End of an era as legal giant Edwin Cameron hangs up his toga

Stalwart fighter for human rights served more than a decade at Constitutional Court and was one of 11 judges who ordered Jacob Zuma to pay back ...
2 days ago

Judge Cameron says Israel violates international law ‘daily’

While delivering the Franz Auerbach Interfaith Memorial Lecture, the judge says that by doing so, Israel ‘forfeits much of its claim to moral ...
1 year ago
Thursday, August 22 2019

