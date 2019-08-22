Why SA is not in need of an IMF bailout, yet

The justifiable expansion in government spending that immediately followed the 2007/2008 global financial crisis has been supplanted by a decade of loose fiscal policy and subpar macroeconomic growth. Before accounting for the inevitable realisation of Eskom’s contingent liabilities to the fiscus, SA’s “lost decade” has resulted in the doubling of government debt: from 26% in the 2008/2009 fiscal year to 57% (and counting) at present.

Against a backdrop of weak government finances, sickly economic growth and seemingly absent political will to effect growth-enhancing policy reform, there’s growing disquiet about the prospect of SA approaching the IMF for bailout financing. Two key questions need to be answered to determine whether these fears are well-founded:

Does SA fail a debt sustainability assessment?

Is SA’s capital market access at imminent risk?

First, central to determining the country’s debt sustainability over the medium term is an examination of the country’s debt profile and debt burden indicators.

To avoid a debt trap, what we ultimately need to form is a credible view that the primary budget surplus required to stabilise the country’s debt burden is attainable in the medium term. In this economic environment, a primary budget surplus in the medium term (forthcoming five years in IMF lexicon) will only realistically be achieved through average economic growth in excess of 2.6% over the next five years, assuming all else is equal; or cumulative expenditure containment of R150bn over the same period.

However, the domestic economy is simply inadequately geared to sustainably grow more than 2.6% in the medium term, so we can largely discount this as a credible solution to achieving debt sustainability.

Mercifully, in preparation for the 2020/2021 national budget, the Treasury has issued a compulsory budget baseline reduction of 5% in 2020/2021 fiscal year, 6% in 2021/2022 and 7% in 2022/2023 which, if adhered to by national departments and public institutions, can be read as an important first step away from the fiscal cliff.